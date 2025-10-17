Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our research shows COVID-19 made people appreciate street cleaners more – but it also made their lives harder

By Natasha Slutskaya, Chair Professor, Work and Organization Studies, University of Sussex
Tim Newton, Honorary Fellow, School of Media, Communication and Sociology, University of Leicester
In the early days of the pandemic, “solidarity” became a buzzword. As COVID-19 appeared to directly threaten us all, the UK celebrated its key workers who were keeping the country running.

This idea ran through discussions on TV and on social media. The Clap…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Britain’s weakened global position may have pulled it into a Chinese spying scandal
~ Scary stories for kids: Watership Down made me aware of my mortality at age four
~ Protecting Brazil and Indonesia’s tropical forests requires political will, law enforcement and public pressure
~ Ireland’s basic income scheme for artists points at how governments could help sectors in crisis
~ Monsters, menopause and bold women – what to see, read and visit this week
~ Rise in youth mortality fuelled by mental illness, drugs, violence and other preventable causes
~ The fungi living in the body play an important role in health – here’s what you should know about the ‘mycobiome’
~ Sam Fender wins Mercury prize: ‘Geordie Springsteen’ is voice of a UK ravaged by industrial decline
~ How ‘conflict-free’ minerals are used in the waging of modern wars
~ AI-generated lesson plans fall short on inspiring students and promoting critical thinking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter