Our research shows COVID-19 made people appreciate street cleaners more – but it also made their lives harder
By Natasha Slutskaya, Chair Professor, Work and Organization Studies, University of Sussex
Tim Newton, Honorary Fellow, School of Media, Communication and Sociology, University of Leicester
In the early days of the pandemic, “solidarity” became a buzzword. As COVID-19 appeared to directly threaten us all, the UK celebrated its key workers who were keeping the country running.
This idea ran through discussions on TV and on social media. The Clap…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 17, 2025