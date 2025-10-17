Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The fungi living in the body play an important role in health – here’s what you should know about the ‘mycobiome’

By Rebecca A. Drummond, Professor, Immunology and Immunotherapy, University of Birmingham
The “gut microbiome” has become a popular health term in recent years. It’s easy to see why, with an abundance of research showing how important the trillions of microbes living in our gut are for health.

But what many people might not realise is that the microbiome doesn’t only contain bacteria. It also contains other types of microbes – including fungi. The fungal component of the microbiome is called the “mycobiome”.

Although the mycobiome has been less…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Britain’s weakened global position may have pulled it into a Chinese spying scandal
~ Scary stories for kids: Watership Down made me aware of my mortality at age four
~ Protecting Brazil and Indonesia’s tropical forests requires political will, law enforcement and public pressure
~ Ireland’s basic income scheme for artists points at how governments could help sectors in crisis
~ Monsters, menopause and bold women – what to see, read and visit this week
~ Our research shows COVID-19 made people appreciate street cleaners more – but it also made their lives harder
~ Rise in youth mortality fuelled by mental illness, drugs, violence and other preventable causes
~ Sam Fender wins Mercury prize: ‘Geordie Springsteen’ is voice of a UK ravaged by industrial decline
~ How ‘conflict-free’ minerals are used in the waging of modern wars
~ AI-generated lesson plans fall short on inspiring students and promoting critical thinking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter