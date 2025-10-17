Baseball returns to a Japanese American detention camp after a historic ball field was restored
By Susan H. Kamei, Adjunct Professor of History and Affiliated Faculty, USC Shinso Ito Center for Japanese Religions and Cultures, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
80 years after Japanese Americans were imprisoned at the Manzanar Relocation Center, descendants are returning to play the sport that gave prisoners hope and a sense of normalcy.
- Friday, October 17, 2025