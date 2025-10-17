Misunderstanding the tide is putting millions at risk on UK coasts – here’s what you need to know
By Martin Austin, Senior Lecturer in Coastal Dynamics, Bangor University
Elisabeth S. Morris-Webb, Honorary Research Fellow, Marine Ecology, Bangor University
Thora Tenbrink, Professor of Linguistics, Bangor University
Four in ten people surveyed were unaware that tides come in twice daily, that they vary in timing each day, and that they differ in height across the country.
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 17, 2025