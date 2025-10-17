Tolerance.ca
Misunderstanding the tide is putting millions at risk on UK coasts – here’s what you need to know

By Martin Austin, Senior Lecturer in Coastal Dynamics, Bangor University
Elisabeth S. Morris-Webb, Honorary Research Fellow, Marine Ecology, Bangor University
Thora Tenbrink, Professor of Linguistics, Bangor University
Four in ten people surveyed were unaware that tides come in twice daily, that they vary in timing each day, and that they differ in height across the country.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
~ AI-generated lesson plans fall short on inspiring students and promoting critical thinking
~ Trump administration’s layoffs would gut department overseeing special education, eliminating parents’ last resort
~ Baseball returns to a Japanese American detention camp after a historic ball field was restored
~ Antioxidants help stave off a host of health problems – but figuring out how much you’re getting can be tricky
~ How new foreign worker visa fees might worsen doctor shortages in rural America
~ Protein powders and shakes contain high amounts of lead, new report says – a pharmacologist explains the data
~ How an international security force in post-war Gaza could work
~ Europe’s climate is changing fast – here’s how it’s affecting people and the economy
~ Why The Traitors is still a masterclass in the psychology of human deception
~ Journalism is the oxygen of democracy: How Sudan’s information crisis reflects a global reality
