Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Journalism is the oxygen of democracy: How Sudan’s information crisis reflects a global reality

By Guest Contributor
When reporters are silenced, communities lose more than news — they lose safety and dignity. Sudan’s media crisis shows why journalism everywhere is a lifeline.


