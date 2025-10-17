Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Leaked proposals that would criminalize LGBTI people “must never see the light of day”

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the leaked draft of the 11th Judicial Package (“11. Yargı Paketi”) which proposes the introduction of criminal penalties targeting Türkiye’s LGBTI community, Dinushika Dissanayake, Amnesty’s Deputy Director for Europe, said:  “These proposals present a grave threat to the rights of LGBTI people and those who advocate for LGBTI rights and they must never […] The post Türkiye: Leaked proposals that would criminalize LGBTI people “must never see the light of day”  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
