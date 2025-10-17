Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do reparations for colonialism and slavery matter?

By Amnesty International
What are reparations? Most often, the word reparation is used in relation to money. It’s given as an acknowledgement of wrongful/unlawful conduct and to repair the harm caused by or as a result of this conduct. Under international law, victims of crimes under international law and human rights violations have a right to reparations. The […] The post Why do reparations for colonialism and slavery matter? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Leaked proposals that would criminalize LGBTI people “must never see the light of day”
~ Japan Should Defend the International Criminal Court
~ Zoë Wicomb, the South African-Scottish writer who told powerful stories about belonging
~ The Life of Violet: three unearthed early stories where Virginia Woolf’s genius first sparks to life
~ Academic freedom: how to defend ‘the very condition of a living democracy’ in France and worldwide
~ Should the UK introduce targeted prostate cancer screening? The case for and against
~ CAR: Urgent financial support needed to prevent catastrophic closure of Special Criminal Court
~ A Chinese Korean woman's story under the red flag
~ Ceasefire or Not, EU Should Keep Pressure on Israel to End Abuses
~ Many rooftops are perfect for solar but owners and renters can’t afford it. Here’s our answer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter