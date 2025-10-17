Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zoë Wicomb, the South African-Scottish writer who told powerful stories about belonging

By Derek Attridge, Emeritus professor, University of York
Zoë Wicomb, a celebrated South African-Scottish writer and scholar, has died.

All my memories of her crystallise around her voice: it brought a small piece of South Africa into whatever context she found herself in. Whether it was a public reading (always a source of terror for her) or an animated conversation in the Glasgow home in Scotland which she and her husband, the photographer Roger Palmer,…The Conversation


