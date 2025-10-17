Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Academic freedom: how to defend ‘the very condition of a living democracy’ in France and worldwide

By Stéphanie Balme, Director, CERI (Centre de recherches internationales), Sciences Po
A study titled “Defending and promoting academic freedom” that was conducted for a French higher education and research organisation discusses four areas for improvement of this crucial effort.The Conversation


