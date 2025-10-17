Should the UK introduce targeted prostate cancer screening? The case for and against
By Pinar Uysal-Onganer, Reader in Molecular Biology, University of Westminster
Alwyn Dart, Lecturer, Cancer Institute, UCL
Former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has called for a targeted prostate cancer screening programme for men most at high risk of the disease, reviving a national debate on how to save more lives and tackle health inequalities among men.
The plan, supported by Prostate Cancer Research, would provide regular screening for men aged 45 to 69, particularly those of African-Caribbean descent or with a family history of the disease.
The case for prostate cancer screening
- Friday, October 17, 2025