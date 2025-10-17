Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many rooftops are perfect for solar but owners and renters can’t afford it. Here’s our answer

By Song Shi, Associate Professor, Property Economics, University of Technology Sydney
David Robinson, Sessional Lecturer, Planning and Environmental Law, University of Technology Sydney
Mustapha Bangura, Senior Lecturer in Property Economics, University of Technology Sydney
Solar panels can be a low priority for cash-strapped homeowners – but a ‘use it or lend it’ program could helpThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A Chinese Korean woman's story under the red flag
~ Ceasefire or Not, EU Should Keep Pressure on Israel to End Abuses
~ Australia’s tech lobby wants deregulated ‘digital embassies’ for offshore clients. Here’s why that might not be a great idea
~ Should I take a magnesium supplement? Will it help me sleep or prevent muscle cramps?
~ The Conversation is a finalist in the 2025 Walkley Awards
~ Why has support for One Nation surged since the 2025 federal election?
~ Chad: Constitutional Change Threatens Rule of Law, Democracy
~ For the US, a 180-Degree Turn on Refugees
~ Putin’s forever war against the west
~ Ibuprofen: how an everyday drug might offer protection against cancer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter