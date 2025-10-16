Should I take a magnesium supplement? Will it help me sleep or prevent muscle cramps?
By Nial Wheate, Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Wai-Jo Jocelin Chan, Pharmacist and Lecturer, UNSW Sydney; University of Sydney
Magnesium supplements are everywhere – lined up on pharmacy shelves and promoted on wellness blogs and social media.
Maybe you have a friend or family member who swears a daily tablet will help everything, from better sleep to alleviating muscle cramps.
But do you really need one? Or it is just marketing hype?
What is magnesium and why do we need it?
Magnesium is an essential metal the body needs to make and operate more than 300 different enzymes.
