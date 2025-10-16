Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Conversation is a finalist in the 2025 Walkley Awards

By Ashlynne McGhee, Head of Editorial Innovation, The Conversation
Michael Hopkin, Deputy Chief of Staff, The Conversation
The Conversation is proud to be a finalist in the 2025 Walkley Awwards for Excellence in Journalism in the All Media: Explanatory Journalism category.

Our Digital Storytelling team and Rob Brander from UNSW Sydney have been recognised for their interactive story Can you spot a rip current?.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
