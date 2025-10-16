Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Constitutional Change Threatens Rule of Law, Democracy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby (C) arrives for his inauguration at the Palace of Arts and Culture in N'Djamena on May 23, 2024. © Photo by JORIS BOLOMEY/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Chad’s new constitutional amendment abolishing presidential term limits is a serious setback for the rule of law and democracy, Human Rights Watch said today. The change paves the way for President Mahamat Idriss Déby to remain in power indefinitely, further weakening the prospects for a meaningful, democratic change of government in line with international norms,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
