For the US, a 180-Degree Turn on Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Some of the dozens of white South Africans who accepted an invitation from the Trump administration to come to the United States as refugees arrived at an air hangar near Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia on May 12, 2025. © 2025 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The Trump administration is poised to mount a two-pronged attack on refugee resettlement. The first prong is quantitative: refugee admissions would be slashed from 125,000 in the fiscal year that just ended to 7,500. The second is qualitative: selecting who among the world’s 42.7 million refugees…


