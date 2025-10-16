Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With 83% of its buildings destroyed, Gaza needs more than money to rebuild

By John Tookey, Professor of Construction Management, Auckland University of Technology
In Gaza, food, medicine and bottled water are the immediate priorities for residents. But how does the city itself get rebuilt?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Putin’s forever war against the west
~ Ibuprofen: how an everyday drug might offer protection against cancer
~ Marriage is hard, but it’s even harder when you immigrate together
~ Some major Australian towns still have poor phone reception. It’s threatening public safety
~ AI ‘workslop’ is creating unnecessary extra work. Here’s how we can stop it
~ 9 ways to help your brain and boost your memory during exam season
~ As social media age restrictions spread, is the internet entering its Victorian era?
~ The true political fights of One Battle After Another unfortunately happen on the edges of the frame
~ Friday essay: the Nuremberg Trials at 80 – could such a reckoning ever happen again?
~ New Pentagon policy is an unprecedented attempt to undermine press freedom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter