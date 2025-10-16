Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: the Nuremberg Trials at 80 – could such a reckoning ever happen again?

By Jan Lanicek, Associate Professor in Modern European History and Jewish History, UNSW Sydney
Nuremberg, often called ‘history’s greatest trial’, officially opened on October 18 1945. It held senior Nazi leaders to account for war crimes during the Holocaust.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Putin’s forever war against the west
~ Ibuprofen: how an everyday drug might offer protection against cancer
~ Marriage is hard, but it’s even harder when you immigrate together
~ With 83% of its buildings destroyed, Gaza needs more than money to rebuild
~ Some major Australian towns still have poor phone reception. It’s threatening public safety
~ AI ‘workslop’ is creating unnecessary extra work. Here’s how we can stop it
~ 9 ways to help your brain and boost your memory during exam season
~ As social media age restrictions spread, is the internet entering its Victorian era?
~ The true political fights of One Battle After Another unfortunately happen on the edges of the frame
~ New Pentagon policy is an unprecedented attempt to undermine press freedom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter