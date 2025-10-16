Tolerance.ca
The northern migration of the temperate forest isn’t proceeding as expected

By Todor Slavchev Minchev, Doctorant en écologie forestière, Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR)
Guillaume de Lafontaine, Professeur en écologie végétale, Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR)
Could the boreal forest be less fragile than we think? Contrary to the predictions of models that forecast its rapid decline in favour of temperate maple forests, the ecological history of the boreal forest is showing surprising resilience.

Maple trees, meanwhile, are advancing more slowly than predicted. As a result, the promised great forest transition may not happen as quickly as imagined.

The composition and structure of forests are the result of complex ecological dynamics that are…The Conversation


