Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The hidden sources of forever chemicals leaking into rivers – and what to do about them

By Gemma Ware, Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Water scientist Patrick Byrne tells The Conversation Weekly podcast what testing rivers can reveal about the biggest, often hidden, sources of PFAS pollution.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The northern migration of the temperate forest isn’t proceeding as expected
~ Russia now has a strategy for a permanent state of hybrid war
~ Can Netanyahu survive peace?
~ The BBC is a partisan battleground – why does Japan’s public broadcaster escape the same fate?
~ The real reason abolishing stamp duty won’t help first-time buyers
~ Guillermo de Toro’s Frankenstein: beguiling adaptation stays true to heart of Mary Shelley’s story
~ Drought, sand storms and evacuations: how Iran’s climate crisis gets ignored
~ Pregnant teens in Kenya’s low-income areas avoid health care because of fear and stigma
~ Raila Odinga: the man who changed Kenya without ever ruling it
~ African languages for AI: the project that’s gathering a huge new dataset
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter