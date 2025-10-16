Tolerance.ca
Russia now has a strategy for a permanent state of hybrid war

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Drone incursions into Poland, fighter jets in Nato airspace, election interference in Romania and Moldova and “little green men” (soldiers of unconfirmed origin) in Estonia. These are just a few examples of the tactics Russia has been using in the past few weeks.

They appear to be part of a much broader strategy variously referred to as the “Gerasimov doctrine”, non-linear…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
