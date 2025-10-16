Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guillermo de Toro’s Frankenstein: beguiling adaptation stays true to heart of Mary Shelley’s story

By Sharon Ruston, Professor of English and Creative Writing, Lancaster University
Guillermo del Toro’s retelling of the story about a scientist trying to create life is a visual treat and a rousing adaptation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
