Human Rights Observatory

Raila Odinga: the man who changed Kenya without ever ruling it

By Justin Willis, Professor of History, Durham University
Gabrielle Lynch, Professor of Comparative Politics, University of Warwick
Karuti Kanyinga, Research Professor, Institute for Development Studies (IDS), University of Nairobi
Nic Cheeseman, Professor of Democracy, University of Birmingham
Raila Amollo Odinga, who has died at the age of 80, was something of a paradox in post-independence Kenyan politics.

A leader who repeatedly ran for president, he never won – in part due to the 2007 election being manipulated in favour of Mwai Kibaki. Despite this, Odinga will be remembered as a figure who profoundly shaped…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
