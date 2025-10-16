African languages for AI: the project that’s gathering a huge new dataset
By Vukosi Marivate, Chair of Data Science, Professor of Computer Science, Director AfriDSAI, University of Pretoria
Ife Adebara, Assistant Professor, University of Alberta
Lilian Wanzare, Lecturer and chair of the Department of Computer Science, Maseno University
When a language isn’t in the data, its speakers aren’t in the product – and AI cannot be safe, useful, or fair for them.
