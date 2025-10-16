Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada still lacks universal paid sick leave — and that’s a public health problem as we approach flu season

By Alyssa Grocutt, Postdoctoral Associate at Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Julian Barling, Distinguished Professor and Borden Chair of Leadership, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Nick Turner, Professor and Future Fund Chair in Leadership, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
A universal sick leave system would help Canada better manage seasonal illnesses and future outbreaks, protect economic stability and prepare for emerging crises.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
