What the Caerphilly byelection could reveal about Reform, Labour and Wales’ political future
By Marc Collinson, Lecturer in Political History, Bangor University
Robin Mann, Reader in Sociology, Bangor University
When voters in Caerphilly in south Wales go to the polls later this month, it will be about far more than one seat in the Senedd, Wales’s devolved parliament.
Caerphilly, a postindustrial town just north of Cardiff, has long been considered safe Labour territory. But in recent years, economic upheaval and social change have made once rock-solid seats like these far less predictable.
The contest is therefore not just about who wins a single seat, but what kind of Wales will emerge from a…
- Thursday, October 16, 2025