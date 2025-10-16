Tolerance.ca
Quadrobics: is the trend for walking on all fours like an animal good for your fitness?

By Dan Gordon, Professor of Exercise Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University
Instead of wasting hours squatting weights in the gym or pounding miles of pavement in your running shoes, you could instead get all the benefits of a workout just by moving a little bit more like other animals.

“Quadrobics” is the internet’s latest fitness trend. This unconventional training method involves using all four of your limbs during a workout. Proponents claim it’s a highly beneficial form of exercise because of the large number of muscle groups that it uses. By running on all fours, muscles in the shoulders,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
