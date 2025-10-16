Tolerance.ca
Van Gogh and the Roulins: a family reunion of the artist’s greatest portraits

By Frances Fowle, Personal Chair of Nineteenth-Century Art, History of Art, University of Edinburgh
The Van Gogh Museum’s new exhibition, Van Gogh and the Roulins – Together Again at Last, celebrates an important family reunion. It brings together 14 portraits of the wife and three children of the postman Joseph Roulin – Vincent van Gogh’s closest friend and supporter while he was based in the southern French town of Arles.

The exhibition is a work of art in itself: tightly focused, beautifully designed and accompanied by an excellent catalogue. Additional works and props (such as Roulin’s chair) contextualise the show, but it is the portraits of the Roulins – Joseph, Augustine, 17-year-old…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
