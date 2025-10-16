Tolerance.ca
Zombies, jiangshi, draugrs, revenants − monster lore is filled with metaphors for public health

By Tom Duszynski, Clinical Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, Indiana University
Imagine a city street at dusk, silent save for the rising sound of a collective guttural moan. Suddenly, a horde of ragged, bloodied creatures appear, their feet shuffling along the pavement, their hollow eyes locked on fleeing figures ahead.

A classic movie monster, the zombie surged in popularity in the 21st century during a time of global anxiety – the Great Recession, the specter of climate change, the lingering trauma of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
