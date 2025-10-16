Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Banning abortion is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes

By Seda Saluk, Assistant Professor of Women's and Gender Studies, University of Michigan
Banning abortion instantly oppresses a huge swath of society. And enforcing abortion bans begets a police state − an upside for dictators from Mussolini to Ortega.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
