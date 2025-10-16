Warmer weather is leading to vanishing winters in North America’s Great Lakes
By Marguerite Xenopoulos, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Global Change of Freshwater Ecosystems, Trent University
Michael R. Twiss, Professor, Biology, Algoma University
Warming winters are impacting lakes globally. However, most monitoring in the Great Lakes occurs during warmer, calmer weather. A new report highlights how policymakers can improve winter monitoring.
Thursday, October 16, 2025