With delay of pension reform, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu puts France’s Socialist Party back in the spotlight
By Benjamin Morel, Maître de conférences en droit public à Paris 2 Panthéon-Assas, chercheur au CERSA et chercheur associé à l'Institut des sciences sociales du politique (ISP), Université Paris-Panthéon-Assas
Will the new French government last? The suspension of the controversial reform until after the 2027 French presidential election was key to the Socialist Party agreeing not to support a potential no-confidence vote in the government.
- Thursday, October 16, 2025