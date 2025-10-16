Tolerance.ca
Grattan on Friday: Master communicator vs master tactician, the race between Chalmers and Burke

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
It was a classic “old bull” versus “young bull” struggle, and the old bull showed he had life in him yet.

Paul Keating was only one among many critics of the controversial aspects of Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ proposed superannuation tax changes. But as the father of national superannuation, the former treasurer enjoyed a special advantage when it came to lobbying.

Keating wasn’t going to be denied. He was in Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s ear as well as badgering Chalmers. (Chalmers revealed he’d spoken half a dozen times with Keating just in the second half of last week…The Conversation


Read complete article

