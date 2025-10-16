Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

High food prices in east and southern Africa: four steps to boost production and make markets work better

By Grace Nsomba, Researcher at Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development, University of Johannesburg
Simon Roberts, Professor of Economics, Centre for Competition, Regulation & Economic Development, UJ, and at SOAS University of London; advisor Shamba Centre for Food & Climate, University of Johannesburg
Countries in east and southern Africa have continued to experience high and volatile food prices despite good harvests in 2025. This is especially alarming as climate-related weather shocks will be deeper and more frequent.

Yet the region does not lack the potential to expand agriculture. Parts of the region have abundant arable land and water resources.
The Conversation


© The Conversation -
