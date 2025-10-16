Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Climate crisis magnifies discrimination against “invisible” sanitation workers

By Amnesty International
Bangladesh authorities must urgently address their failure to uphold the rights of sanitation workers, who face economic marginalization and entrenched gender- and caste-based discrimination, vulnerabilities that are only deepening amid a global climate crisis driven largely by fossil fuel combustion, Amnesty International said in a new report. ‘Left Behind in the Storm: Dalit Women Sanitation […] The post Bangladesh: Climate crisis magnifies discrimination against “invisible” sanitation workers appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
