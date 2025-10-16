Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Côte d’Ivoire: The authorities must stop stifling peaceful protests ahead of presidential election

By Amnesty International
Ivorian authorities must respect and protect the right to protest and allow peaceful rallies to take place, Amnesty International said today, after security forces dispersed a peaceful protest in Abidjan, and arrested 255 people, ahead of the 25 October presidential election. On 2 October 2025, the National Security Council announced that all ‘necessary measures’ would […] The post Côte d’Ivoire: The authorities must stop stifling peaceful protests ahead of presidential election appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


