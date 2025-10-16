How voluntary assisted dying in the NT would be different to down south
By Geetanjali (Tanji) Lamba, Public Health Physician, Medical Advisor and PhD Candidate, Monash University
Kane Vellar, Clinical Professor, CDU Menzies Medical Program, Charles Darwin University
Paul Komesaroff, Professor of Medicine, Monash University
The Northern Territory is unique for so many reasons. That’s why voluntary assisted dying in the NT can’t be imported from elsewhere.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 15, 2025