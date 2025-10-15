Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico’s Supreme Court Steps Forward but Falls Short

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Martha García and a group of representatives from organizations of people with disabilities meet in a Mexico Supreme Court chamber with Justice Hugo Aguilar Ortiz and Justices Lenia Batres and Yasmín Esquivel. © 2025 Jenny Bautista/Human Rights Watch When Martha García, a young disability activist and student at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, heard the Supreme Court planned to change a legal precedent that could weaken the right of people with disabilities to engage in the democratic process, she decided to act. On October 13, the Court was expected…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
