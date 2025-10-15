Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: No Letup in Forced Returns to North Korea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chinese paramilitary police at the Beijing airport prepare for the departure of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 20, 2018. © 2018 Greg Backer/AFP via Getty Images (Seoul) – Chinese authorities since 2024 have forcibly returned at least 406 people to North Korea, where they are at grave risk of persecution and ill-treatment, Human Rights Watch said today.The Chinese government’s forced return of North Koreans puts them at high risk of torture, wrongful imprisonment, sexual violence, forced labor, and possible execution, in violation of international human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
