Human Rights Observatory

Revenge quitting: is it ever a good idea to leave your job in anger?

By Kathy Hartley, Senior Lecturer in People Management, University of Salford
Many of us will have experienced the rage that comes with being badly treated at work – and maybe even felt the instinct to pack up and leave. Bad bosses, belittling treatment or poor pay could be behind these kneejerk emotions. But, while most employees swallow their anger and get back to work, some walk out in a way that tells their employer exactly how they feel. Welcome to the world of “revenge quitting”.

Unlike “quiet quitting”,“ where workers stay…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
