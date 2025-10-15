Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Charlie Kirk: the latest in a long line of political martyrs, from left and right

By Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor in the Department of Government, University of Essex
Donald Trump has posthumously awarded the rightwing influencer Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the US.

In an emotional ceremony at the White House on October 14, Trump told his Kirk’s widow Erika that her husband “was a martyr for truth and for freedom … From Socrates and St. Peter, from Abraham Lincoln to Martin Luther King, those who change history the most — and he really did — have always risked their lives for causes they were put on earth to defend.”

Martyrdom has a long and successful history in US political mythology.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How domestic abusers use emotional bonding to control their victims – new study
~ Revenge quitting: is it ever a good idea to leave your job in anger?
~ Misophonia: having strong negative reactions to certain sounds is linked to mental inflexibility
~ Why India’s monsoon is becoming more extreme – even though overall rainfall has hardly increased
~ Miniature Heroes: what collecting big-headed football figures revealed to me about fan culture
~ Lee Miller retrospective confirms her as one of the most important photographers of the 20th century
~ Grokipedia: Elon Musk is right that Wikipedia is biased, but his AI alternative will be the same at best
~ Acne: a GP’s guide to understanding and managing it
~ How generative AI could change how we think and speak
~ A digital twin could help Canada beat wildfires, fix commutes and save tax dollars
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter