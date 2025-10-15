Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grokipedia: Elon Musk is right that Wikipedia is biased, but his AI alternative will be the same at best

By Taha Yasseri, Workday Professor of Technology and Society, Trinity College Dublin
Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, is about to launch the early beta version of Grokipedia, a new project to rival Wikipedia.

Grokipedia has been described by Musk as a response to what he views as the “political and ideological bias” of Wikipedia. He has promised that it will provide more accurate and context-rich information by using xAI’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How domestic abusers use emotional bonding to control their victims – new study
~ Revenge quitting: is it ever a good idea to leave your job in anger?
~ Misophonia: having strong negative reactions to certain sounds is linked to mental inflexibility
~ Why India’s monsoon is becoming more extreme – even though overall rainfall has hardly increased
~ Miniature Heroes: what collecting big-headed football figures revealed to me about fan culture
~ Charlie Kirk: the latest in a long line of political martyrs, from left and right
~ Lee Miller retrospective confirms her as one of the most important photographers of the 20th century
~ Acne: a GP’s guide to understanding and managing it
~ How generative AI could change how we think and speak
~ A digital twin could help Canada beat wildfires, fix commutes and save tax dollars
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter