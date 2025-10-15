Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Acne: a GP’s guide to understanding and managing it

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Acne is one of the most common skin conditions seen in general practice. Acne vulgaris – the most prevalent form – affects more than 80% of teenagers and young adults (in some countries, it may be as many as 95%), and tends to peak around age 18.

But acne isn’t a single condition. It appears in many forms, affects people at different ages, and can be triggered by a range of factors. Acne-like rosacea, for example, is more common in fair-skinned, middle-aged adults.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
