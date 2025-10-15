Human ancestors were exposed to lead millions of years ago, and it shaped our evolution
By Renaud Joannes-Boyau, Professor in Geochronology and Geochemistry, Southern Cross University
Alysson R. Muotri, Professor of Pediatrics and Cellular and Molecular Medicine, University of California, San Diego
Manish Arora, Professor, Environmental Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Long before industry, our ancestors faced toxic metals, including lead. This exposure may have shaped the evolution of human intelligence.
- Wednesday, October 15, 2025