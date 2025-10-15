A crucial store of carbon in Australia’s tropical forests has switched from carbon sink to carbon source
By Hannah Jayne Carle, Postdoctoral Researcher in Tropical Forest Ecology, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, WSU, Australian National University
Adrienne Nicotra, Professor of Ecology and Evolution, Research School of Biology, the Australian National University, Australian National University
David Bauman, Research Scientist in Plant Ecology, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
Michael N Evans, Professor in Earths Systems Science, University of Maryland
Patrick Meir, Honorary Professor of Forest Ecosystems, Australian National University; University of Edinburgh
The woody biomass of Australia’s tropical rainforests has already switched from carbon sink to carbon source – and the reason is climate change.
