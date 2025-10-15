Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Voting Rights on the Line in US Supreme Court Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image (L-R) Kesha Moore and Anne Houghtaling call on the US Supreme Court to uphold a fair and representative congressional map in Louisiana v. Callais on March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. © 2025 Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Legal Defense Fund On October 15, the Supreme Court will rehear Louisiana v. Callais, which could determine whether Black voters have a meaningful chance at equal representation in Congress. The question before the court is a crucial one: does creating majority-Black districts to comply with the Voting Rights Act amount to unconstitutional racial…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
