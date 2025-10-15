Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Europe is using taxes to slow down fast fashion

By Albert Navarro García, Profesor titular de Derecho Financiero y Tributario, Universitat de Girona
Did you know that making one cotton t-shirt uses around 2,700 litres of water, around the amount that a person drinks in three years? Fast fashion may offer cheap, on-trend clothes, but it also generates an annual 12kg of textile waste per person in Europe, only 1% of which is recycled to make new garments.

The fast fashion industry produces too much, too fast, too cheap, but there are ways to slow it down – in recent years, the EU and European countries have begun to propose, and implement,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Government to introduce new powers to fight money laundering, terrorism financing, crypto crime
~ New nanoparticle treatment helps brain to clear toxic Alzheimer’s proteins in mice
~ Climate change divides the innovators from the defenders of the status quo – Europe must decide which it wants to be
~ How Israel’s famed intelligence agencies have always relied on help from their friends
~ White British families more likely to depend on grandparents for childcare – our research explores why
~ Yes, ADHD diagnoses are rising, but that doesn’t mean it’s overdiagnosed
~ Jean-Jacques Dessalines: Reassessing the Haitian revolutionary leader’s legacy
~ Our team of physicists inadvertently generated the shortest X-ray pulses ever observed
~ Focused sound energy holds promise for treating cancer, Alzheimer’s and other diseases
~ Concerns about AI-written police reports spur states to regulate the emerging practice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter