Human Rights Observatory

White British families more likely to depend on grandparents for childcare – our research explores why

By Athina Vlachantoni, Professor of Gerontology and Social Policy, University of Southampton
Maria Evandrou, Professor of Gerontology, University of Southampton
About two-thirds of people in the UK will become grandparents during their lifetime. Half of those grandparents will provide some form of care to their grandchildren. But who makes up that half depends on a number of factors. One of these is ethnicity.

Understanding the extent to which parents from different communities in society rely on other people – such as paid-for childcare or their own parents – for the care of their children is an important question from a number of perspectives.

It…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
