Human Rights Observatory

Detroit parents face fines if their children break curfew − research shows the policy could do more harm than good

By Caitlin Cavanagh, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, Michigan State University
Detroit is seeing declines in violent crime, but 33% more young people were victims of gun violence in the city so far in 2025 compared with the previous year, according to local police.

Mayor Mike Duggan and the Detroit Police Department responded by introducing the Summer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
