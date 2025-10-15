Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why higher tariffs on Canadian lumber may not be enough to stimulate long-term investments in US forestry

By Andrew Muhammad, Professor of Agriculture and Resource Economics, University of Tennessee
Adam Taylor, Professor of Natural Resources, University of Tennessee
Lumber, especially softwood lumber like pine and spruce, is critical to U.S. home construction. Its availability and price directly affect housing costs and broader economic activity in the building sector. The U.S. imports about 40% of the softwood lumber the nation uses each year, more than 80% of that from Canada.

President Donald Trump says that the U.S. has the capacity to meet


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Europe is using taxes to slow down fast fashion
~ Government to introduce new powers to fight money laundering, terrorism financing, crypto crime
~ New nanoparticle treatment helps brain to clear toxic Alzheimer’s proteins in mice
~ Climate change divides the innovators from the defenders of the status quo – Europe must decide which it wants to be
~ How Israel’s famed intelligence agencies have always relied on help from their friends
~ White British families more likely to depend on grandparents for childcare – our research explores why
~ Yes, ADHD diagnoses are rising, but that doesn’t mean it’s overdiagnosed
~ Jean-Jacques Dessalines: Reassessing the Haitian revolutionary leader’s legacy
~ Our team of physicists inadvertently generated the shortest X-ray pulses ever observed
~ Focused sound energy holds promise for treating cancer, Alzheimer’s and other diseases
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter