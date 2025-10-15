Winning with misinformation: New research identifies link between endorsing easily disproven claims and prioritizing symbolic strength
By Randy Stein, Associate Professor of Marketing, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
Abraham Rutchick, Professor of Psychology, California State University, Northridge
Why do some people endorse claims that can easily be disproved? It’s one thing to believe false information, but another to actively stick with something that’s obviously wrong.
Our new research, published in the Journal of Social Psychology, suggests that some people consider it a “win” to lean in to known falsehoods.
We are social…
