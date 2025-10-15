Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Winning with misinformation: New research identifies link between endorsing easily disproven claims and prioritizing symbolic strength

By Randy Stein, Associate Professor of Marketing, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
Abraham Rutchick, Professor of Psychology, California State University, Northridge
Why do some people endorse claims that can easily be disproved? It’s one thing to believe false information, but another to actively stick with something that’s obviously wrong.

Our new research, published in the Journal of Social Psychology, suggests that some people consider it a “win” to lean in to known falsehoods.

We are social…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Europe is using taxes to slow down fast fashion
~ Government to introduce new powers to fight money laundering, terrorism financing, crypto crime
~ New nanoparticle treatment helps brain to clear toxic Alzheimer’s proteins in mice
~ Climate change divides the innovators from the defenders of the status quo – Europe must decide which it wants to be
~ How Israel’s famed intelligence agencies have always relied on help from their friends
~ White British families more likely to depend on grandparents for childcare – our research explores why
~ Yes, ADHD diagnoses are rising, but that doesn’t mean it’s overdiagnosed
~ Jean-Jacques Dessalines: Reassessing the Haitian revolutionary leader’s legacy
~ Our team of physicists inadvertently generated the shortest X-ray pulses ever observed
~ Focused sound energy holds promise for treating cancer, Alzheimer’s and other diseases
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter